From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Civil Society Group in Osun State, The Youth Voice Movement/EndSARS, on Saturday held prayers and peace walks to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

The “Peace For All Prayer March” kicked off with religious prayers from Pastor Kayode Aroyehun and Mallam Ismail Olaniyan, with members of the group later matching from Osogbo Freedom Park to Oke-Fia and Olaiya.

The leader of the group, Adebisi Emmanuel, said they decided to gather and call on God to give Nigeria peace unto Nigeria, saying “the country needed peace at this crucial time.

“What we need in this country and state today is God. We have gathered here today to call on Him to give us peace.

“Today is Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, but with the challenges the country is facing, we are not truly free.

“The only person that can give us freedom is God and that is why we are gathered to pray to Him to give us true freedom and peace in the country.

“We believe if we pray to God today, He will grant us our prayers because of the significance of today to Nigeria.

“Many Nigerians can not celebrate Independence Day today because of the mirage of challenges, which included high insecurity and killings, but we believe if we pray to God, He will grant us peace.

“We as a group have chosen to gather, to pray and call on God to give us the real freedom, which the people need, and which we believe will make them celebrate and rejoice in Him,” he added.