By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a coalition of support groups, in Lagos under the aegis of Take Back Naija, (TBN), has revealed plans to hold a 4-million-man march for ObiDatti movement on October 1st, 2022, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The group Central Organizing Committee disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, stating that the Take Back Naija ObiDatti march, would be held simultaneously in three different locations in the Lagos metropolis, namely Admiralty gate Lekki Phase 1; Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, GRA, Ikeja; and at Federal Housing Authority, (FHA) Festac, field on 23 road Festac.

The Co-ordinator of the group, Martins Udegbunam said that the rally would be held in Lekki, Admiralty Way but not at the toll gate. The restrictions from the court order, states that they cannot converge at the toll gate but can pass through it. “We are Nigerians and law abiding, the movement is to vote for a credible Nigeria, a person who we believe have what it takes to fix Nigeria”.

Udegbunam added that bad governance is synonymous with Nigeria leadership. “We are advocating for a better leadership and new Nigeria, which is why, we have created the structure to support ObiDatti movement. We want to sack the old politicians for a new crop of youthful leadership to emerged. It’s not their birth right. It is a contract. After four years, if they cannot perform, we sack them.There are field officers working get ensure that the event is a huge success. We decided to do this on Nigeria’s Independence Day, in order to re-affirmed our commitment for a better Nigeria”.

Udegbunam said that this march is more like a carnival, and the Obidients in Lagos are gearing up in large numbers to show their support for the Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential ticket. He further stated that, plans have been made to have buses to transport Obidients to and fro their various locations, and the bus pickup points will be released on social media.

“Our march is legal and constitutional, it is within the electoral time frame and calendar released by INEC and all security agencies have been duly and formally informed using the appropriate means.The police, NSCDC, Road safety, and DSS, will be on ground to provide security as we march.”

He advised Nigerians on in the need to take a step forward, considering the hike of food stuff and other developmental challenge, security, among other social vices like the alarming rate of kidnapping and mayhem experienced.

“We have found a leader in Obi/Datti to serve this nation. It is Nigerians turn for leadership, nobody owns the nation, the masses must be heard. No party has given us money, all what we are doing are with our individual efforts, individual contributions, showing you that we are the one that is contesting this election”.

The Deputy Coordinator, Anthony Abakporo, said they have deliberately and strategically set up committed foot soldiers across every nook and cranny of the state that are working to ensure the dream to Take Back Naija is actualized.

“It comprises of men and women with the capacity and are capable of delivering the mandate.

On his part, the Secretary of the group, Obinna Madu, charged the teaming responsible to members of the society and supporters of the ObIdient Movement and Labour Party, we urge you to remain steadfast and resolute in your support for Peter Obi and the new Nigeria project as he remains the only candidate with clear programmes and implementation templates to take Nigeria out of this quagmire.”

One of the executives, Stanley Cyprian, made a quote by Nelson Mandela, “Africa can never be great until Nigeria becomes great. Nigeria’s state has denied the African continent it’s greatness”.