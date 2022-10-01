From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Wife of the former Anambra governor and senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra North Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano has felicitated with Nigerians and the people of Anambra North on Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

In a release on Saturday, Mrs Obiano said she joyfully celebrates Nigeria’s 62nd anniversary with the good people of Anambra North Zone, the entire people of Anambra and Nigerians at large.

She enjoined all to endeavour to contribute their own quota of support for the development of the Country noting that a better Nigeria will be good for all her citizens.

She described Nigeria as “a work in progress” and urged all to do what is expected that would lead the country to its envisaged promised land.

In regard to the 2023 general election, she confirmed to the people of Anambra North that she is offering herself to serve them at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly as their next senator.

She gave a firm commitment to delivering on what is expected of her if elected during the general elections.

“My promise is that if given your mandate, I will not disappoint my constituents and will do my best to justify the confidence reposed in me through effective representation. Happy Independence celebration to all Nigerians,” she concluded.