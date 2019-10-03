Joe Apu

The leadership of the Navy Sailing Club and its athletes on Nigeria’s Independence Day set a target of being at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and excelling.

According to the acting Club Commodore, Iyaduah Igietemho, the presence of national team athletes at the Independence Day/ Commodore’s Race showed that there is hope for Nigerian athletes to make it to the top in water sports.

“The race is a tradition of the club and one held annually to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day and that Club Commodore’s race, which usually the first race to flag off races that are to follow after the AGM. The rains almost marred our activities, but it turned out well because the athletes showed class in all categories. We hope that they keep the tempo and take the same spirit to Tokyo 2020,” Igietemho stated, while Simeon Olabode, the Club Social Secretary agreed.

While thanking the Nigerian Navy for it’s support over the years, he called on them as the parent body of the Navy Sailing Club not to relent in seeing to the club’s growth. “There’s still much to be done, especially at the grassroots. Training is constant and we need the financial muscle to make the club better.”

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Paul Emuekpere said he felt fulfilled with the success of the event, noting that the catch them young programme was yielding dividends. “I’m particularly happy that champions here have gone on to represent Nigeria at the international level. They have participated in the day’s event and have encouraged the younger ones.

The race had as special guest of honour; the Flag Officer Commanding Estern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ola Daji who was represented by the Sports Command officer, Lieutenant Commander N. A Igboezua, while the Technical Director of the Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Federation was on hand to supervise the races.