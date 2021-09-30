Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace, inclusion, and unity as the nation celebrates its 61st independence anniversary.

Turaki who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria stressed that given the nation’s diversity, Nigeria is stronger when all the ethnic groups work hand-in-hand to foster its development.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his media office on Thursday, the erstwhile Presidential Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians to embrace peace and togetherness as the nation turns 61.

“We are stronger together. We have always been. When we look at the strength and potentials of all our parts, we see that we can surmount all challenges.

“However, as we celebrate our 61st anniversary, we must look beyond our own ethnic, religious, and socio-economic lenses to understand that every individual, every community, and every state has a crucial role to play in developing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must all rise as compatriots and serve our motherland with all sincerity.

“We cannot continue to look at each other with distrust because we come from different places or because we worship God differently.

“We must understand that it is Almighty Allah that ordained this nation, and we must work together to protect and preserve it,” Turaki said.

The former Minister prayed that Nigeria, its leaders and citizens would be guided so that it can attain its fullest potential.

He urged that the celebration was an ample time for deep sober reflection on the attainment of 61 years of togetherness and ways to advance the nation.

“We must pray for Almighty Allah’s intervention in the areas of insecurity, economy, and other aspects that greatly impact on the lives of our people.

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless our country Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

