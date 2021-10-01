The Nigerian Embassy in Washington D.C. United States of America has praised the efforts of the Diaspora Community in identifying with the challenges at home and requested their prayers in safely navigating towards birthing a safe and prosperous nation. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Nigerian Embassy, Ambassador Bashir conveyed the showers when he received a solidarity visit from the One Nigeria Group, which marched to the embassy in a solidarity visit.

The demonstrators who carried several placards expressing solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria shouted repeatedly, “Stronger Together, One Nigeria”.

Receiving the group, Ambassador Bashir said: “On behalf of myself and the entire embassy, I most sincerely thank and appreciate all of you for the solidarity visit and special show of concern especially at this trying times in our national discourse.

“We are quite mindful of the unwarranted and politically motivated agitations, insecurity and economic downturn as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic bedeviling our country.

“Therefore, your visit to identify with us amidst this humongous problem will go a long way in enhancing the unity and progress of our dear nation.

“Consequently, I must say that there is no better time than now, when we are marking our “National Day.” We are therefore most honoured and delighted to acknowledge your remarkable and selfless action towards moving Nigeria forward. “I also wish to assure you that this will go on record in the phase of our national development and will be transmitted to the authorities in Abuja.”

