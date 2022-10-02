Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has posted an inspiring Independence Day message to fans on his official Twitter account.

October 1st is Nigeria’s official Independence Day, marking the day in 1960 when the most populous African country achieved independence from Great Britain.

And in an adaptation of a part of the country’s National Anthem, Ahmed Musa has called on compatriots to work for the good of the fatherland.

Musa’s short, punchy statement reads: “Let’s all arise as compatriots and obey Nigeria’s call. Let’s serve our fatherland with love, strength and faith. Let’s work together as Professionals to get the Nigeria that we desire and deserve.”

It will be recalled that Ahmed Musa recently suffered a terrible arm injury while playing for his club Sivasspor in Turkey.

Musa, Nigeria’s most capped player in history, has since had a successful arm surgery, and he is in a recovery process.