Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The International Press Centre, (IPC) has condemned the police brutality on a photojournalist with the Punch Newspaper, Olukayode Jaiyeola yesterday, October 1, 2020, while covering a peaceful protest to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary at the Maryland Area of Lagos State.

A report by The Punch Newspaper states that, “The incident happened around 12:00 noon when a policeman, Innocent Adadu, hit Jaiyeola’s head with a baton, which immediately made him collapse, with blood gushing out of his injured skull.

“The IPC condemn the unwarranted brutalization of the journalist in the course of his legitimate duty of covering a peaceful protest by a group of Nigerians.

“Although we commend the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu for his prompt intervention over the matter, we hereby demand that the culprit should be prosecuted so that the assaulted journalist could have justice”.

International Press Centre (IPC) condenmination of Police assault on the photojournalist was contained in a press release signed by Program Officer/Safety Desk Officer, IPC, Melody Lawal and issued to newsmen today.

The organization also called on police officers and other security operatives in Nigeria to create a safe environment for journalists and other media professionals to carry out their duties unhindered.

