The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed dismay over the country’s slow growth and development in spite of attaining 62 years of independence.

TUC’s President, Mr Festus Osifo, expressed concern in a statement on Sunday in commemoration of Independence Day marked on Oct. 1, 2022.

He noted that the country had high hopes and a relatively functional system at independence in 1960.

‘’However, today, corruption, insecurity, high cost of living, decayed infrastructure, among others have practically eroded the gains of our heroes past.

‘’According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the unemployment rate has hit 33.3 per cent and it is now one of the highest in the world; inflation rate has increased to 20.52 per cent in August 2022.

‘’The misery index has gone beyond the roof; just as maternal mortality rate and number of out of school children are freighting.

‘’One can safely conclude that these are some of the factors responsible for the insecurity challenges that has paralysed our economy, ‘’ he said.

The labour leader, noting that Nigeria was among the top oil producing countries in the world, said however, that the country did not know the exact quantum of barrels produced per day.

He said also, that the country could not we refine crude locally, which invariably frustrate Foreign Direct Investment and export Jobs.

‘’We urge government to expedite action towards exposing these culprits, ‘’ he said.

He also called on the Federal Government and Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that Nigerians would have a credible election in 2023.

Osifo said: ‘’The 2023 elections is another litmus test for the present administration; Nigerians desires a genuine alteration, a true variation.

‘’The Congress wishes to congratulate Nigerians for their resilience and patience. ‘’ (NAN)