The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Inter-party affairs, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing adequate security and ensuring general provision of infrastructure in the state.

The Former deputy Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly stated this in Enugu on the occasion of celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence day.

His words: “On behalf of my beloved family, I rejoice with our amiable Governor and visionary leader, the man behind the Masks Governor Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) as the nation celebrates her 61 years Independence Anniversary.

“Though, the 61 years march as a nation has not been an easy task, we in Enugu State, have been fortunate enough to have in great measure, dividends of democracy to our people at both the State and Local Government levels.

“Your Excellency, it is a great joy that your administration has taken a giant stride in practically revamping economic fortunes of the state through uncommon leadership style, youth empowerment and social services, quality education, healthcare delivery, probity and accountability.

“Indeed, Your Excellency’s will to push and never give up within the last 6 years plus has ensured these massive landmark achievements and innovations, culminating in the purposeful management of human and material resources of the state; the Governor’s SPA had explained.

The former deputy Speaker however, narrated that “this has not only translated to the numerous dividends of democracy, infrastructural and human capital development programmes, but has also rekindled the hope of Ndi Enugu and residents of Coal City State that “Truly, Enugu State is in the hands of God”

“Above all, your penchant for sustainable peace and security, is unprecedented and worthy of emulation by political leaders who admire good governance;” he said.

The SPA further commended the Governor for fulfilling his electoral promises while praying that the almighty God will lift him higher in 2023, where he would work for Nigeria at large.

“As we salute your undying courage to fulfill your electioneering campaign promises, by continuing in the task of developing every segment of Enugu State, we fervently pray that the Most High God crowns your efforts with success as we look unto your elevation to the CENTER where you will make Nigeria better than it is today.

“Once more, Happy Independence Your Excellency sir and I wish you exceedingly well.

“Happy Independence Anniversary,” he concluded.

