From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has flagged off the 2nd phase of the state government empowerment programme for youths and women.

According to the Governor, over two billion naira has been disbursed in the latest empowerment programme which he said captured over 8000 Ebonyians.

In the empowerment, autonomous communities in the state also received ten million naira each to execute projects of interest in their localities.

The governor, performing the flag off at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki as part of activities to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds.

He praised the resilience and commitment of his administration in pursuit of people and development-oriented projects in the face of serious economic and security challenges.

He commended the Ebonyi people for their prayers and unwavering support for his administration and promised to sustain the aggressive empowerment policy of his administration, as well as the Infrastructural development of the state till 2023.

He said “in the next few months of our administration, we shall do more to empower our people and engage them to find business opportunities in our critical infrastructure. We shall assist our people through financial empowerment and mentorship programmes that are geared towards reinforcing their livelihood. We have flagged-off Ebonyi Cares empowerment programme targeting micro, small and medium enterprises, smallholder farmers and public and civil servants who may wish to take advantage of the second address policy of our administration to go into farming.

“Today, we shall use the opportunity of this celebration to flag off the second phase of the state empowerment programme. We shall empower youths and women drawn from different categories of groups. We promise to continue to put smiles on the faces of our people until we hand it over on May 29th 2023 when we shall be anchoring gloriously. Thank you for your support and solidarity. God bless you and once again congratulations on the actualisation of our great state”