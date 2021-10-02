Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has commended the resilience of Nigerians that made it possible for the country to still stand firm today, 61 years after independence despite all odds. He also said that the dream of Nigeria as a work in progress has a lot to do with their resilience, noting that the country has every reason to celebrate at 61 regardless of the circumstances she has found herself in today.

Addressing Nigerians who came out to celebrate the 61st Independence Anniversary at the Hero’s Square in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the governor said in spite of the challenges that have assailed the nation in the last 61years, Nigeria is still standing strong and even waxing stronger. He congratulated all Nigerians – our leaders and heroes, past and present, on their individual and collective contributions and sacrifices in sustaining the big Nigerian family these 61 years.

“This is more so for the fact that in spite of the challenges that have assailed the nation in the last 61years, Nigeria is still standing strong and even waxing stronger.” The governor also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing “inspirational leadership at the most trying time of our nation, a time the country has had to contend with reactionary elements, who want to sabotage the nation for purely selfish and political reasons.” For the South East where Imo State belongs, the governor appealed to them to use the occasion of independence to re-evaluate the recent activities of their youths as they relate to relationship with other Nigerians in terms of our economic growth and their future aspirations. He reminded them of the devastating consequences of a 30 months civil war that affected the zone so badly and cannot be allowed to repeat itself. Governor Uzodimma highlighted the modest achievements of his government in reversing the decay in infrastructure, addressing the rot in the civil service and halting the corruption in the payroll system, as well as touching the lives of Imo youths, saying that his “government has spent more than N8billion in their training and empowerment in the past one year.”

In addition, he said that his government has tried to restore relative peace in Imo State today which came with high price and thanked President Buhari and security agencies for their invaluable support to the state government in tackling what he called “the worst form of banditry and criminality ever witnessed in the state.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.