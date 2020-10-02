Hon. Joseph Bassey, Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, has called for more investment in the agricultural sector in order to improve the economy as Nigeria celebrates her 60th Independence Anniversary.

Bassey made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

He said that the Nigerian economy would thrive and create jobs for the unemployed if the three-tiers of governments invest massively in the production of food for export and local consumption.

According to him, the agricultural sector is vast enough to accommodate various level of workers including graduates and unskilled workforce.

“Agriculture is the main factor that can help to revamp the economy of this country for good. President Muhammadu Buhari speaks much of agriculture, it is a money making venture; I will encourage him to tap the potentials in the sector.

“Nigeria has massive and fertile lands for agricultural produce; what is needed is the government factor by way of grants and improved varieties including fertiliser for farmers to boost their productivity.

“If we go into agriculture proper and harness the sector, there will be abundant food for the country,” he said.

He said that if there was enough food to eat and export, it will improve on the health of the citizenry and generate more revenue for the country.

He commended Buhari for promoting the production of local rice in the country and appealed to him to also extend the gesture to rice farmers in the South South region and Cross River in particular.

“Food is health and wealth. If we have a good agricultural system in Nigeria, it will carry everybody along because almost all fields of human endeavours can work in the sector and be productive.

“As we celebrate Nigeria at 60, I urge the President to set out a special grant for farmers across the country; and in doing this, he should ensure that the money gets to the real faremrs,” he said. (NAN)