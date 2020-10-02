Solomon Ayado, Lafia

As the country celebrate sixty years of Independence, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday, advised all Nigerian leaders to desist from meddling religion with politics so as to promote unity and harmonious co-existence.

Specifically, the royal father said the progress of any nation does not largely depend on the type of religion being practiced but by commitment of leaders to promote togetherness among the people.

The Sultan stated this in Keana LGA of the state during the 4th Anniversary of the Osana of Keana, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osana. The Sultan had also witnessed the official inauguration of the Palace Juma’at Masjid.

He further lamented the scrapping of History subject in schools and appealed to the Nigerian government to quickly reintroduce it in the curriculum to enable students have better knowledge of the past.

Abubakar further said bringing back of History subject into institutions of learning will also give students and the generation yet unborn the sense of direction on governance.

“I wish to call on all elected officials in the country to be doing good to people so that people and God will bless you. There are countries that are not Islam but have progressed.”

“Do not meddle religion with politics. If God wanted, he could have made us one religion, but he has made us differently in his own wisdom” Sultan stated.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, in his remarks admitted that it is appropriate for all political leaders to exhibit fairness in leadership, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, and to provide good governance for the overall interest of the generality of people.