

Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has expressed its satisfaction with the leadership style of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the last 16 months in office.

The State Assembly also gave vote of confidence to the Governor saying it was based on the good policies, programmes and projects being carrying out by Governor Abdullahi Sule towards improving on the lives of the people of the state.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi gave the vote of confidence on the governor while speaking with newsmen today Wednesday in Lafia in comomeration of Nigeria at 60 and Nasarawa State at 24.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the House passed a vote of confidence on the governor after assessing his administration’s performance so far.

According to him, for the governor to continue with past administration’s projects and also initiated new ones, he has saved the state resources from wastages aside his open door policies and inclusive governance.

“Some of the projects he continued include Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet hall, ongoing Lafia airport, Umaru Tanko Almakura Presidential Lodge among others.

“He is doing well in protecting lives and Property of the people of the State in tackling security challenges as the deployment of soldiers to the State to flush out bandits, kidnappers among others was as a result of his proactive steps taken.

“We are okay with His Excellency performance so far and we will continue to give the executive arm the much needed support and cooperation through passing bills and resolutions that will have positive impact on the lives of our people”, he said.

The State number three citizen said that Nigeria at 60 and Nasarawa at 24 is a time for reflection on where the nation and the State are coming from, the present status and where the people hope to be in the near future.

Rt Hon. Balarebe stressed that despite challenges the day is worth celebrating as a nation and a state because of the development strides they have recorded.

He urged citizens of the State to continue to pray for Nasarawa State and the nation in general to overcome emerging challenges and for sustainable peace as well as speedy development.

The Speaker then urged the people of the State and Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Sule’s administration’s to succeed.

