From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Network and Advocacy Group of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation has described Nigeria as a pack of cards that is at the verge of collapse.

The group also said it was disheartening that so many people are not talking or acting on the country’s current situation because they are scared of dying. It said however, that Nigerians are nevertheless dying in installments rather than at once which according to the group was worse.

Speaking at Town Hall Meeting with the theme:[email protected]: where do we go from here? Which was organised by the foundation to commemorate the Independence day, Executive Director, Lux Terra Foundation, Rev Fr George Elhusan said Nigerians must do what they can to guarantee the existence of future generations.

He said “A lot of people are afraid of doing something or coming out to do something because they are afraid of dying. But I constantly remind people that we are nevertheless dying in instalments. Which one is easier? Which one is more tolerable? To die once or to die in instalments? I think we would instead prefer to dye once than to dye in instalments. And I want to say to you that we are dying in instalments. So whatever we need to do so that future generations can live we must do it.

Elhusan further advised that to ensure a more secure elections atmosphere, Nigeria should adopt a policy where candidates whose political interests results in deaths are not permitted to assume positions.

“How do we ensure that in the upcoming elections no blood is shed on account of any politician? And how do we ensure that if a blood is shed on account of any Local Government Councilor or House of Rep or Senator or whatever that that person does not assume that office? All these are projects that need the support of Nigerians

“About few weeks ago, I and some other members if the foundation visited former President Goodluck Jonathan About the degenating security situation of the country

“There are other politicians and stake holders that are lined up that we are trying to get them to do something.

“In the last few days I have been reviewing the articles and editorials I have been writing in the last 30 years. I ran a newspaper from 1991 to 2001. And in 2001, I became a member of the editorial board of the Guardian Newspaper. I did my checks recently and discovered that the editorials I have granted for the Guardian or the editorials I wrote for my newspaper these last 30 years have unfortunately become like a broken record; they are pretty much the same, hammering on the same issues.

“If I take the article i published in 1990 or 2001 we have remained where we were in fact, some will say we have gone down degenerated so much till today

“30 years ago years ago I found myself writing about how university education had generated. This was in 1991 but there are people now who just actually envy the state of university in 1991

“The topic of today’s gathering and the interventions we will take on it is “Nigeria at 61 where do we go from here? Are we to continue dancing in circles? And whatever platform we are cycling in is sinking.

“If we do not have a clearly defined destination, we can never get there. If we do not deliberately change our course, we are bound to end up where we are headed. And from all indications, we seem to be headed for perdition. The time to think and talk is now” He concluded.

