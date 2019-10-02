As Nigeria marks its 59th anniversary, leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to return the country to her leadership position in the continent and make the it relevant in the global cycle.

It said time has come for Nigeria to brace for the new world of order and its challenges.

“We must create a new global relevance for Nigeria and consolidate our leadership on the continent. Nothing less would appease the labours of our heroes past,” NLC said in the message signed by the President, Ayuba Wabba.

He said that in the journey to nationhood, the country had had numbers of highs and lows from where to ponder on and pick useful lessons from them.

•Better future ahead

–Tinubu

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has predicted a better future for Nigeria, saying what the country had overcome in the past had given us the confidence and courage to believe that we can achieve even more.

Asiwaju Tinubu said: “This day that we mark is truly a day to celebrate the independence of a nation of resilient, strong and industrious people who have decided to join together in common purpose that each of us may enjoy a democratic prosperous and just existence.

“As Nigerians, let us recommit our energies to building a better Nigeria and rededicate ourselves to the vision of our nationalists who saw greatness in this country and worked assiduously to advance it.

“The journey to our greater destiny has begun and I enjoin you all to support one another and President Buhari’s administration in this journey. I ask you all to remain committed to our highest national purpose so that we may continue to strengthen our national institutions and our very country.”

•Saraki preaches unity

Still on the anniversary, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki in a statement said Nigerians should continue to pray and work for the progress and development of the country because “we are leaders in our respective rights and our collective efforts have sustained our country and will further take her to greater heights.”

He also urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Independence Anniversary to remember “our heroes past” and pray that the unity, progress and peace” of the country that they strived to entrench continue to be sustained and nurtured.

•Keep hope alive

–Sanwo-Olu.

In an uncommon show of patriotism, residents of Lagos State defied yesterday downpour and trooped out to witness the parade commemorating the 59th Independence anniversary of Nigeria as a nation.

During the event held at the Police College, Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged them to keep hope alive and remain united to build a prosperous nation.

The governor, who was dressed in Neighbourhood Watch Corps’ uniform, said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and leadership in the state had made irreversible progress to restore the glory of the past and build on the legacies bequeathed by the nation’s founding fathers.

“Today, we take glory to the men and women who laboured and sacrificed their time, knowledge and resources to see that our nation gained freedom from colonial rule and attained the status of a sovereign nation.

“Since 1960, we have achieved significant progress despite our challenges and setbacks. We have remained united in our determination and desire to build a truly prosperous nation that will be the pride not only to Africans but the entire black race. As we celebrate this year’s Independence anniversary, we must remain committed to achieve our collective aspirations as a nation.”

Sanwo-Olu reassured that his pact with the people of Lagos was to consolidate the foundations laid by the successive administrations in the last 20 years in the state.

He insisted that his administration remained committed to good governance as the tool to solving the challenges currently facing the state.

•Ikpeazu, Apugo felicitate with Nigerians

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and a frontline politician, Prince Benjamin Apugo have felicitated with Nigerians.

Ikpeazu described the event as yet another opportunity for Nigerians to thank God for the privilege of nationhood and to rededicate themselves to those worthy ideals of building a nation that is stronger and more united.

On his part, Apugo said the country’s 59th Independence anniversary calls for the re-jigging of the nation’s political apparatus which he said was the wheel that will propel the country to greater heights.

•NUJ, AANI greet Nigeria

THE Lagos Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ ) has Nigeria must ensure it discards all the problems of ethnicity which tends to divide her citizens than unite them.

The union, in a statement by the Chairman, Dr. Qasim Akinreti and the Secretary, Alfred Adebayo Odifa, equally enjoin Nigerians to also do away with other vices which does not promote unity of country, economic growth and self sufficiency.

It also urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for its citizens within and outside the country and stand against the killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists.

In its reaction, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI) suggested an out-of-box thought or approach for the solution to the barrage of socio-economic, security, humanitarian, political and other problems facing Nigeria.

It, however, appreciated the efforts and steps taken by the government in response to rising security challenges in addition to efforts to improve the economic statistics and ultimately, place Nigeria on the path of growth and development.

AANI President, Mohammed Abubakar, in his independence day message, congratulated the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Nigerians and reminded them that the task of nation building requires the commitment all irrespective of social status.