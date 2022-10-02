From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday called on leaders in the country to provide leadership that emits a high sense of responsibility and patriotism for citizens to emulate for the nation to truly attain its status as the giant of Africa both in practice and principle.

Besides, he urged the Federal Government and ASUU to, as a matter of necessity, find amicable solutions that can end the industrial action in public Universities in Nigeria, amidst disruption in the academic Calendar.

The Benin monarch made the call in a statement to congratulate Nigerians on the 62nd Independence anniversary of the country.

“Nigerians should persist and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver credible, free and fair elections in 2023.

“Politicians and actors in governments and other stakeholders should play by the rules. Eligible voters should shun vote buying in order to deepen our democratic values.

“Nigerians should unite against our common enemies that have hindered the progress of the nation by denouncing evil, poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime, insurgency and economic sabotage particularly oil theft and double-standard in the application of the Law of the Land”, the Oba said in statement signed by his Chief PressSecretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo.

He noted that the celebration may not offer much pageantry to some citizens, but for the nation to have remained as one indivisible sovereignty, despite daunting challenges, is a complement.

“The resilience of some Nigerians that made the nation proud and those who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria’s survival since independence from Britain, deserves mention.

“Nigeria will surmount her current travails and emerge in victory through prayers and hard work, irrespective of the economic hardship, insecurity, conflicts, agitations when we unite as one nation that is bound in freedom”, the Oba assured.