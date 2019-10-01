Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For the nation to make progress and attain sustainable development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has stressed the need to de-emphasis regional, ethnic and religious divides.

Rather, the governor harped on the need to strengthen the unity and bond as Nigerians.

Okowa spoke on Tuesday in Asaba during a state organised function to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

He called for concerted effort by all to foster growth and development in every part of the country, insisting on the need to have a sense of belonging as members of one family.

“Fifty-nine years in the life of any human being or entity is a remarkable point to acknowledge and take stock.

“I, therefore, salute our past and present leaders whose foresight and sacrifice brought us the independence, which we are celebrating.

“I also salute our people, especially Deltans, who over the years, made sacrifices to ensure that our country remains united and committed to the path of democracy,” he said.

Okowa urged Nigerians not be disillusioned by current challenges but to rekindle hope in the nation.

He said all over the world, countries are facing different challenges, adding that as Nigerians, we should for the nation’s peculiar challenges squarely and not allow them defeat us as a people.

He said: “Let us rekindle our hope, redouble our fervent prayers and supplication to God to see us through the numerous trials and unite us more than ever before.

“Our declarations should be positive both for leaders and the country. That way, we will have positive confirmation that the heavenly Father will grant our prayers.

“I appeal to all Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians, to rekindle their faith in a united country and in the continuous protection of democracy as the only viable system of governance, which is already bringing sustainable development to our nation in spite of obvious challenges.

“I wish to assure Deltans that government will not shirk its responsibilities to its citizens as we shall at all times, conscientiously pursue what is in the best interest of the state and according to the provisions of our Constitution.”