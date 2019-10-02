Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Major markets and shops in Anambra State were closed, yesterday, in commemoration of Nigeria 59th independence.

Notable markets shutdown included Onitsha main market, Ochanja market, Building materials market and markets in Awka, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

President, Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, said it was to enable traders join in the celebration.

“It has been a routine thing we do to close markets on Independence day. We respect and honour 1st October in remembrance of our liberation,” Ekwegbalu stated.

In Onitsha North and South local government headquarters of Idemili North and South and Ogbaru, school pupils and students assembled at stadia to mark the independence celebration.

In Idemili North, Chairman of the Council, Ralph Asha Nnabuife, admonished school children to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria.

He enjoined youths to desist from cultism and cyber crime and remain focused.