Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja



As Nigeria marks her Diamond Jubilee, the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has tasked Nigerians to remain patriotic and selfless in their service to the country.



Onyejocha, who is also the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, in an Independence Day message, on Thursday, hailed the citizens for their perseverance and sacrifices, which she said has kept the country going in the last 60 years.



The lawmaker stated that Nigerians have demonstrated their ability to put the country first despite daunting challenges. And noted that even the tides of COVID-19 pandemic have not dampened the people’s hope of a brighter future.



According to her, “yet through it all the resolve of the people in all sense of humanity has kept us going, the perseverance through these trying period has seen us rise above the travesty of the COVID19 and also given us a greater urgency at emphasizing the need to put nationhood first, through the sacrifice of various organs of government working together to keep us ahead of challenges brought by the COVID19 pandemic.



“Post pandemic and the anniversary of our independence – a very important day in our history and in the hearts of every Nigerian citizen and as a nation, we celebrate this day with the full spirit of patriotism.



“As a sovereign state, our country has the power to uphold the torch of a great country by taking deliberate steps to lead by example, maximize the role of the voice of the people.”



Onyejeocha, while noting that the country’s future rests on “our unity, resilience and the sacrifices we make as a purpose driven generation,” urged “the Nigerian youth must never give up nor cultivate the notion or accept the conviction that all is not well with the nation.”



The lawmaker admonished the youth to focus “on those areas that progressively gives us the opportunity to grow as a nation.”



She added “It is a new day to remember our strides as a nation and the echoes that should resonate from the cities to the hinterland is a message of togetherness.



“Truly, my fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and our beloved children, as a mother, I stand positive, reassured in the strength in our diversity for that is what makes us a prosperous people, a people full of potential and led by their resilience to excel and in the complete resolution that tgether we shall triumph.”