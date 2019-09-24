The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has commended the Ministry of Information and Culture for organising a photo exhibition to the mark the 59th independence anniversary.

Mustapha gave the commendation in a speech at the photo exhibition in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by Mr Gabriel Abulu, an official of the SGF, Mustapha said that the exhibition was an innovative way of celebrating independence.

According to him, the photo exhibition would allow the citizens to appreciate where the country began as a sovereign nation and how to take necessary development actions.

“It is gladdening to note that events such as this afford our youth a rare opportunity to peep in to the type of society where their parents and grandparents lived.

“Nigeria of today is a marked departure from the way we lived as a people in the 1960s.

“I understand that this exhibition will serve as a veritable reminder of the twist and will turn our history through independence era.

“There is need for us to appreciate the strength and the weaknesses of our country to enable us to build a valiant resolve that will guarantee an upgrade in nation building.

“Our history will not determine our future rather it will serve to propel not only the vision of our present leaders but those of the youth to whom the future of Nigeria belongs,’’ Mustapha said.

He, however, charged the youths to pick up their responsibilities and chart more innovative ways to play the roles in the development of Nigeria.

“I wish to implore us to see this exhibition as a means of appreciating our past leaders and citizens in order to build and leave a better society,’’ he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Grace Gekpe, noted that the photo exhibition had provided another historic platform to showcase and appreciate Nigeria through the ages.

“The exhibition is aimed at strengthening and quickening the socio- economic era that was prevalent during our era of independence.

“Today’s exhibition is an innovation by the ministry to, not only document the rich photographs of our nation, but also to share memorable moments,’’ she said.(NAN)