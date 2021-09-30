From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has suggested that the 36 States of the federation should play complementary role rather than compete with each other in order to enhance her global status rating as a country.

Governor Bagudu who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, described the closure of border as a progmatic and productive decision by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

Speaking during the formal signing of Momendum of Understanding (MoU) between his State and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Renewable Energy Division, Contec Global Energy Limited, he said: “I am very pleased with some of the progress we have been making in diversifying our economy.

“We are the more confident nation in terms of domestic production. A few years ago, we import most things that we use, but today, we are becoming self-sufficient in a number of areas.

“The border closure which extended over a year was the best message by our President that though we respect our neighbours, we will take any step to protect our economy and also economy.

“So, my message on this 61 anniversary is that states in Nigeria should not be competing but rather we should complement each other to produce more so that we can compete globally,” he said.

While commenting on the MoU, Bagudu, who doubles as the chairman APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said: “The purpose of this visit and meeting is for the NNPC, Renewable Energy Division, Contec Global Energy Limited and Kebbi State government is to announce a partnership where NNPC has recommended Contec Global Energy Limited and Kebbi State Government.

“We have accepted Contec Global Energy Limited as an investor in the proposed Biofuel Programme which started few years ago by the Renewable Energy Division of the NNPC and Kebbi State government.

“So, today we are announcing that Contec Global Energy Limited is joining NNPC and Kebbi State Government as an Investment. The NNPC Renewable Energy Division as part of the vision of Mr. President has been trying to diversify actively so that the bulk of NNPC revenue will one day come from biofuel and needs to mobilise all States of Nigeria.

“NNPC has been going into agreements with more than Kebbi State on biofuel which is a very laudable development to our country. We believe that if states embrace biofuels as a number of us are doing, we will diversify our revenue, mobilise more domestic production and generate more income both for our people, state and country.

“The partnership has taken off. What we are having today is a strategic investor that will bring technology and take it to the next level where the fuel would produced,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the Group General Manager, Renewable Energy Division of NNPC, Hussaini Tahir, gave the level of progress of the programme in the state.

“We have two programmes in Kebbi State, one is Cassava biofuel Ethanol, and the other one is the Sugarcane biofuel Ethanol Plant. Currently, the one that we just had an agreement now to develop in Kebbi State is the one for the Cassava biofuel Ethanol.

“The level of progress is that all the pre-development issues have been done; the feasibility studies have been done and has been found to be viable and economical. The plant is going to be an integrated plant whereby we produce pure ethanol.

“We also have a Co-generation Plant whereby we produce power for the plant and if we have excess we can export it to the grid. We will be able to produce animals feeds also and at the same time produce starch,” he said.

On his own, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO Contec Global Energy Limited, Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, FNSE, said: “We have entered partnership with Kebbi State government and also NNPC. We are not just bringing investment to Kebbi State, we are bringing econmic empowerment as well. This investment will probably yield almost one million employment not just for Kebbi but also the nation at large.”

