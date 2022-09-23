From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of activities marking this year’s Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma will lead Christians resident in the state to worship at Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

According to a statement by the State commissioner for information and strategy, the concelebrated Holy Mass will hold by 10am on Sunday, September 25,2022.

All Christians, including government officials, would join to join the governor for this important Mass service where prayers will be offered for continued unity and peace in Nigeria and Imo state.