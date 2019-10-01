Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians, especially leaders, to put national interest above all egocentric concepts that have been retarding the progress of the country.

He disclosed this in his address at the 59th celebration of Nigeria’s independence, held at the main bowl of Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, noted that the independence day celebration used to be marked with funfair, but this year’s edition calls for moments of sober reflections on the state and the nation at large.

His words: “There is the need to change our orientation to put national interest first above all egocentric concepts that negate the progress of the nation.

“As Nigeria celebrates her 59th Independence Anniversary, I congratulate us and pray that at our time,the dream of Eldorado is achieved.”

The governor, however, said the present administration in the state would continue to chart a course that would launch the state into a land of great investments with economic opportunities and agricultural development with a view for the state in no distant future becoming a pride to all and sundry.

Makinde continued: “Welfare programmes will be our focus in order to create a good life for all the citizen of Oyo State as we pursue our four policy thrust of agricultural development and its value chain; health; education; and security.

“We have a genuine desire to embark on aggressive strategy on Mechanized Agriculture and Agricultural value Chain that would not only provide employment for our people but one that would make Oyo State the Food Basket of the Nation.

“In order to achieve a greater level of educational development, we must invest in all-round development of our opportunity for self-development Self- reliance and Self-actualization by exposing them to training that will assist them to become patriotic and responsible citizens in the Society.

“Hence the intervention programme flagged-off with the distribution of text books and exercise books to all the schools in Oyo state.”

Makinde also solicited the cooperation of all progressive minded people, civil servants, artisans, stakeholders, political leaders and followers, saying: “We shall accommodate all interests to ensure that every part of the state has a sense of belonging indifference to political or religious inclinations.