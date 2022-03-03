Chairman, Editorial Board, Independent Newspapers, Donatus Duru, is dead.

He had been battling renal disease and failure, and was on treatment and dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos, ahead of kidney transplant before his death occurred on Sunday having slipped into coma, after a lung failure last Tuesday.

He did not recover until his unfortunate passage.

Duru would be sorely missed for his industry, conscientious services, and was an amiable as well as a great team player at work.

The management of Independent Newspapers wishes to condole with his immediate family and acquaintances as well as pray that God would comfort them at this trying time.