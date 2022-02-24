A coalition of accredited independent observers for the 2022 local government elections held in Enugu State, yesterday, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing it as “peaceful, transparent, free and fair.”

Speaking to newsmen after the elections, National Coordinator, Forum of Civil Society Organisations (FCSOs) in Nigeria, Fidelis Nweke, maintained that the elections were peaceful, transparent and orderly in the various local government areas they visited. They commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his consistency in conducting council elections in the state, describing the governor as “a true democrat who had effectively ended the use of caretaker chairmen in running the affairs of the local government areas in Enugu State.”

Flanked by the National President, Centre for Positive Change and Civic Responsibility, Chinyere Manukwem and Executive Director, Centre for Strategy, Ethics and Value, Mr. Romanus Azubuike, the FCSOs National Coordinator, Nweke, disclosed that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) improved tremendously on its electoral process adding that the materials and other logistics arrived the polling units on time as their officials displayed a high sense of professionalism.

“I want to say that the elections we observed today were generally peaceful, because you cannot describe any election in Nigeria as being credible, as being fair without first of all being peaceful. It was a peaceful election, so we are happy to see this kind of election in Enugu State.

“We also want to say here that some states in Nigeria should replicate what we have seen in Enugu State. This is because there are some states in Nigeria that have not conducted LGA elections for the past 10 years. It really shows that Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a true democrat.”