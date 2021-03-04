By Tony Ogaga

The Niger State Government and an energy company, Ukpa Energy Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to convert municipal solid waste to wealth to generate electricity in Niger State. Speaking, at the event which took place on February 2, 2021, Ewie Aimienwauu, the chief executive officer of Ukpa Energy Company Limited said that the project will be ready for commissioning in 18 months and will recycle waste to produce organic fertiliser, plastic bags, generate 20 MW electricity and provide portable drinking water among others.

He added that a total of 35,000 sustainable jobs will be generated from the entire value chain and waste management and transform the way Nigerians perceive waste often considered a money spinner.

Mr. Lucky Barau, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment & Forestry, who represented the Commissioner, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, at the event said that the project will benefit the state in many ways and will create social, health, environmental and economical benefits for the people of the state.

Under the agreement, the Niger State Government is an equity partner in the proposed Independent Power Plant to be sited in Bonu Village, Gurara LGA of the state. Meanwhile, the state government has provided equity of 15 hectares of land for the project with Ukpa Energy Company and its foreign partners spending $130 million on the project.