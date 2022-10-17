President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau is confident that Nigeria’s U17 Girls, Flamingos will reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India today.

The Flamingos are up against South American side, Chile inside the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as from noon Nigeria time. Both teams have three points each but Africa’s best team boasts superior goals tally and will qualify if the game ends in a stalemate.

“Even though we need a draw to qualify, I have told the technical crew and the players to work hard for a win in order to sustain their winning mentality. That element is crucial for a team at this point in the tournament. Winning mentality ensures that you want to go for it no matter the situation or condition.