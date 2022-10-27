By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s Flamingos will tackle Germany a second time in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup when they clash on Sunday in the third place encounter for the bronze medal following Spain’s 1-0 win over Germany.

The Flamingos had bowed to Germany in a 2-1 defeat in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Margao India but finished in second place at the end of the preliminary round.

Going all the way to the semi-final, Nigeria came short as Colombia won the lottery of a penalty shootout after defender Comfort Folorunsho hit her kick against Luisa Agudelo in sudden death to send the South Americans into the final of the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Both teams had battled to a grim scoreless draw in Goa on Wednesday evening and just like it happened against the United States on Friday, the Flamingos’ coaching crew had thrown in second choice goalie Linda Jiwuaku for the shootout and relieved the brilliant Faith Omilana.

Omilana virtually kept Nigeria in the tie with five big saves, with the Flamingos’ forward-line failing to create many chances. Big defender Mary Espitaleta rocked the crossbar from 23 yards in the 29th minute as the South Americans poured forward, and Omilana produced a crucial block to deny nifty captain Linda Caicedo with seven minutes left in the first period.

The inspiring Omilana foiled Caicedo severally in the second period, and penalties had to be applied to separate two teams looking for a spot in Sunday’s Championship Match.

Nigeria was a kick away from victory after Yesica Munoz saw her kick saved by Jiwuaku whilst Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Espitaleta and Linda Caicedo scored for Colombia. Immaculata Offiong, Etim Edidiong, Miracle Usani and Taiwo Afolabi scored for Nigeria. But defender Omamuzo Edafe, who had scored Nigeria’s winner against USA in the quarter-finals, struck her kick against the upright.