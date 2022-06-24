Nigeria’s opponents at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will emerge today during the draw ceremony scheduled for the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Already, an Asiatic lioness nicknamed Ibha has been revealed as the Official Mascot of the 16-nation championship, which will hold from Friday 11th – Sunday 30th October in three Indian cities of Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania will fly Africa’s flag, to contend for the trophy against hosts India, China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Spain and France in the seventh edition of the biennial tournament that was launched in New Zealand 14 years ago.