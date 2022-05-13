The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Namibian official Antsino Twanyanyukwa as the centre referee for the match between Ethiopia and Nigeria in Addis Ababa.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Twanyayukwa would be joined in officiating the match by two other Namibians and one from Lesotho.

“Eveline Augustinus from Namibia is the assistant referee 1, Pulen Mahomo from Lesotho is the assistant referee 2, while another Namibian, Vistoria Shangula is the fourth official,” Olajire said.

He added that Amina Karuma from Tanzania would serve as match commissioner while Ugandan Constance Adipo would be the referee assessor.