Omowunmi Bello got her brace for the day in the 62 minute, raising the score sheet to 4-0 and ensuring that Flamingos claimed a comfortable home win.With this away defeat, Egypt faces an uphill task to turn the tables around when both sides meet again in Cairo on April 30.

The winner on aggregate will tango with the winner of the fixture between Ethiopia and South Africa for a place at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in India from October 11-30.