By Monica Iheakam
Nigeria U-17 women’s team, Flamingoes are on the verge of securing their passage to the fourth qualifying round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India 2022 after their comfortable first leg win against Egypt Sunday evening in Abuja.
The Flamingos thrashed Egypt 4-0 to claim a well earned home victory against their visitors.
Opeyemi Ajakaye opened the floodgate of goals in the 28th minute of the first half, Omowunmi Bello increased the tally 10 minutes later to make it 2-0 in the 38th minute.
In second half, Miracle Usani volleyed in the third goal in the 54th minute with a low shot to compound the woes of the visitors.
Omowunmi Bello got her brace for the day in the 62 minute, raising the score sheet to 4-0 and ensuring that Flamingos claimed a comfortable home win.With this away defeat, Egypt faces an uphill task to turn the tables around when both sides meet again in Cairo on April 30.
The winner on aggregate will tango with the winner of the fixture between Ethiopia and South Africa for a place at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged in India from October 11-30.
