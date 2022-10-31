Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday postponed all political campaign and cancels a road show in Gujarat region in respect to the collapsed bridge that claimed many lives.

Modi became emotional while he mentioned the loss of lives in Morbi, Gujarat, where a century-old cable suspension bridge, known as the ‘Jhulto Pool’ (swinging bridge) collapsed into the Machchhu river on Sunday.

“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to the Morbi bridge collapse victims,” Modi stated while visiting Kevadia, a city in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

He was supposed to hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, but the event was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

Expressing his sorrow to the bereaved families, the PM said, “troupes from across the country came to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but their programme has been canceled due to present circumstances.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.’’

The Indian Prime Minister was on a three-day visit to Gujarat, his home state where he paid tribute to freedom struggle icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on what would have been his 147th birthday.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, over 141 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, have died, and several others remain missing following the bridge collapse tragedy.

The bridge was a major tourist attraction, which was reopened last week after being closed for seven months due to renovation. (Sputnik/NAN)