From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian has disclosed that the relationship between Nigeria and the Asian country, which has remained robust before Nigeria independence, has resulted in over 135 Indian companies opening in Nigeria and resulting in close to $20 billion dollars worth of investment generated in the country.

Balasubramanian disclosure while on a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja on Wednesday.

He commended the Commission for building a strong link with her diaspora in the last three years of its establishment.

According to him, over 60,000 Indians have made Nigeria their homes across the 36 states of the country, with a large number residing in Lagos.

He also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Commission to successfully share the Indian diaspora experience.

Indian Envoy added that diaspora is a very positive force to India’s development, while pointed out that continuity and change are part of life for Indians and collaboration is a great step to the development of India and Nigeria, adding that three to four generations of Indians are in Nigeria and are settling well into the system.

In her response, Dabiri-Erewa welcomed the partnership and collaboration, stating that “life is about learning, as long as you are a human being, you should always be ready to learn”, adding that there is a lot to draw from India and her Diaspora.

The NIDCOM chair assured the to Indian envoy, that the new engagement will enhance, consolidate socio-cultural exchanges and fast track both Nigeria and India development.