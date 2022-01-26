From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Acting High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Velagaleti Surendra, has said India is the highest employer of labour in the country after the Federal Government.

Surendra stated this during the commemoration of the 73rd Republic Day of India in Abuja.

The Indian envoy, while speaking on the collaboration between India and Nigeria in the area of trade and investment, explained that Nigeria is the largest trading partner of India in the African region.

Surendra also said Nigeria is a great energy partner of India and in fact, one of the most energy partners of India.

He stated that Indian investments are very strong in the country, disclosing that over 135 companies in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and power abound in the country.

Surendra further said India sees that there is potential for more collaboration between the two countries because the Indian industry is in Nigeria to be part of the nation’s growth story by being an investor and remain in the country to help support the Nigerian economy.

‘They are, of course, the largest employers in Nigeria after the Federal Government and this is a platform to promote them and to give them more publicity with the Nigerian public and to encourage both partners to engage more vigorously with each other,’ Surendra said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On the current volume of trade between both countries compared to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Surendra disclosed that the figures have risen to over 60 to 70 per cent more than what it was during the pandemic.

‘So, during the pandemic, it was hardly $8.99 billion and now, it is coming back to the range of $13 billion or so,’ Surendra added.

The envoy also said India is considering cooperation with Nigeria in the area of renewable energy, noting that there is a lot of interest in Nigeria in solar energy for the setting up of solar plants.

He also said even in the agricultural sector, there is a lot of demand for solar pumps.

‘So, we see that renewable energy is a major growth opportunity for both countries.

‘And of course, in other areas, in health, setting up of hospitals here and education, setting up of Indian institutes of technology centres in Nigeria; so the opportunities are endless,’ the Indian envoy also said.