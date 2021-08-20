From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Actors, producers and crew members from India, Portugal, Italy Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria are expected to take part in this year’s Kaduna International Film Festival commencing this Monday.

The festival which will be both in physical and online participation would be linking members of the Nigerian creative industry with their counterparts in six other countries to share experiences and learn from one another.

Founder of the Kaduna International Film Festival, Audu Israel Kashim, who made the disclosure while interacting with newsmen added that, adequate measures have been put in place to make the festival a hitch free and unforgettable experience.

Speaking on the theme of the festival, ”My Cultural Heritage”, Kashim stressed the importance of film to preservation and promotion of culture as well as promotion of peace, hence, the need for government to invest in the industry in the face of peace eluding the Country, “at this time when peace is most needed in our dear country, the movie industry has a key role to play because it does not only have the capacity to preserve culture, it has the capacity to promote peace and boost the economy”.

He continued, “but, we need the government to do more by way of investing in the movie industry because funding has being a major challenge in the industry in Nigeria and that has seriously limited what we can do in terms of peace and culture promotion.

“Aside peace promotion, statistics have shown us that, after agriculture, the creative industry in the next industry that contributes significantly to the GDP of Nigeria. So, the federal and state governments should team up to support the creative industry to attain its potentials”.

According to this promoter, 4th edition of the Festival would be leveraging on its past achievements of uniting players in Nollywood and Kanywood to linking both with their international colleagues for possible productive collaboration.

Kashim, who decried fast erosion of African cultural heritage especially language, called on parents to strive to imbue their cultural inheritance into their children for the sake of posterity while calling on corporate organisations and spirited individuals to support Nigeria’s film industry in the area of cultural promotions.