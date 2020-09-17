Indian Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that India would have a vaccine against the coronavirus disease by early next year.“We are expecting that our country will have COVID vaccine by the early next year,” Vardhan said in a statement to the Parliament. “We are expecting that our country will have COVID vaccine by the early next year,” Vardhan said in a statement to the Parliament. The health official added that India was developing its own vaccine. “India is also making effective efforts for vaccines just like other countries.

“In India, among the candidate vaccines, three have reached phase one, phase two and phase three stages.