Lukman Olabiyi

A police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun has revealed that an Indian citizen, Lokesh Parwani, who was docked before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, attempted suicide after his arrest over an alleged fraud of N116 million.

The Indian national, who is a personnel manager at a company, was arraigned before the court by the police, on charges bordering on conspiracy, fraud and attempted suicide.

He was alleged to have on July 19, 2019, at Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, conspired with others said to be at large to fraudulently defraud his employer of the said sum.

While arraigning the defendant, the police prosecutor, Animashaun, told the court that upon the arrest of the defendant on the alleged fraud on July 26, he attempted to take his own life by eating a rat poison named ‘Super Kill Action Ready Bait Cake.’

Animashaun told the court that the offences contravenes Section 411, 280(1) and 235 of the Criminal Laws Cap C17 Vol 11 of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and punishable under Sections 287 and 407 of the same laws.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts of the charge when it was read to him.

Following his not-guilty-plea, the prosecutor, Animashaun, urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the conclusion of his trial.

Responding to the prosecuting counsel’s application, the defendant’s lawyers, Gani Oyerevuegbe and Mustapha Danisi, asked the court to grant bail to their client, as he was a first-time offender.

The defendant’s lawyers also said they would ensure his appearance in court each time the matter comes up for trial.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. K. K. Awoyinka, in her ruling, admitted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum, adding that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, in Lagos Civil Service.

Magistrate Awoyinka also ordered that the sureties must be residents of Lagos State, with three years tax payable to the state government, adding that each of the sureties must furnish the court account statement with the standing balance of N1.5 million each and two recent passport photographs.

She further ordered that the defendant should deposit his international passport with the court’s chief registrar.

She ordered that the verification of the bail terms be done by the prosecution.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the matter till September 2, for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending fulfilment of the bail terms.