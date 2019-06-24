Indian High Commission and Indian Cultural Association on Sunday organised a Yoga session to mark fifth International Yoga Day to enhance healthy living.

Mr Sanjay Jain, the President, Indian Cultural Association, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

According to Jain, Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

He said the word ‘Yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

According to him, Yoga is not just about exercise but a way to discover the sense of oneness with you, the world and nature.

“Some of the benefits from practising Yoga include enhancing vitality, focus, memory and productivity.

“It also stabilises the body, mind and emotions, strengthens as well as stabilises the spine,’’ Jain said.

He added that yoga could relieve back pain, stress, anxiety and tension, relieves from chronic ailments and improves overall health.

“Yoga enhances teamwork and communication, imparts a lasting sense of joy, peace and fulfilment.’’

Recognising the importance of Yoga, he said the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day by passing a resolution.

He said the draft resolution establishing the Day was proposed by India and endorsed by 175 member states.

The resolution further notes the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.

“It is in that regard that the World Health Organisation also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide,’’ Jain said.

According to him, inactivity is a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

Jain said that celebrating World Yoga Day at the premises of Indian High Commission in the last three years would boost the information and knowledge levels of people.

He said it would further increase awareness on Yoga so that more Nigerians would adopt it in their daily lives.(nan)