From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA has intercepted a vehicle conveying ahuge quantity of indian Hemp into the state.

The exhibit which was concealed in a volkswagen Golf Car with registration number; Golf- SMK 904 XV was arrested at the temporary Trailer park ,Dangwaro along Zaria Road Area.

The driver of the vehicle, one Abubakar Aminu resident of Sabon Titi Gidan Kankara in Kano state., was arrested alongside the e hibits following a tip off which indicated that hehad been smuggling Cannabis Sativa from the Southern part of the country.

The exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Kano Command.

KAROTA, Speaking through the Managing Director, of the agency, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi said its personnel have been adequately trained to detect andKANO ROAD TRAFFIC

arrest any person or group of persons who use the state roads to commit any offence.

He warned that the KAROTA personnel are working round the clock to ensure that criminals do not bring into the State any prohibited drugs and other items harzadous to human health and lives.

He called on the general public not to relent in their support for the agency by providing it with credible information that will lead to the arrest of criminals and there’s always a reward for such.

Dan,agundi assured the NDLEA Boss of his support and more synergy in the fight against drugs abuse in the State.

On his part, the NDLEA Commander, Isah Likita applauded the KAROTA for the arrest saying all hands must be on deck in the fight against drug abuse.

He said it is important for people to understand that the fight is a general one which every stakeholder must be involved.