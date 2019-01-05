Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, has arrived in Abuja.

The High Commission of India, in Abuja, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said on Thakur’s arrival, he immediately presented his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The High Commission added that during the meeting, both sides recalled the warm and friendly relations between India and Nigeria.

“On his arrival in Abuja today, the High Commissioner of India, Mr. Abhay Thakur, presented the copies of his credentials to the acting Chief of Protocol, Mr. Mohammed Maina Maidugu, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“At the meeting, both sides recalled the warm and friendly relations between India and Nigeria, the leading economies in their respective regions, and underscored the importance of further strengthening India-Nigeria cooperation in the years ahead,” the Indian High Commission said.

Recall that the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Nigeria dates back to over 60 years.

India had on November 18, 1958, established its Diplomatic House in Lagos, marking the commencement of an age-long diplomatic relationship with Nigeria.