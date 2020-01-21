(Independent)

A couple’s wedding has been called off after the groom’s father and bride’s mother both disappeared in a suspected elopement.

The youngsters, from India’s westernmost state of Gujarat, were looking forward to tying the knot in February after a year of planning.

However the ceremony has been put on hold after their parents, a 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, vanished 11 days ago, the Times of India reports.

The father, described as a textile businessman, reportedly went missing from his home in the Katargam area of Surat city, while the mother was last seen leaving her house in Navsari.

Both families have reported the pair missing, however, it is suspected they may have rekindled a childhood romance and eloped, according to the Times of India.

A relative of both families told the newspaper they knew each other from living in the same area and that friends disclosed they had previously been in a relationship after they disappeared.