Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Indian Naval warship (INS) Tarkash, will be paying a goodwill visit to Lagos from September 5, 2019 to September 8, 2019.

The visit of the Indian warship, according to Dr Garika Tejeswar, Second Secretary, Indian High Commission, Abuja, coincides with the celebrations to mark the 60tg year of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and Nigeria which is titled India-Nigeria @ 60.

Tejeswar further said INS Tarkash is a state-of-the-art frigate commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 9, 2012.

“The well-equipped ship is manned by a motivated crew and is one of the highly potent platforms of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet.

“The ship will engage extensively with the Nigerian Navy, including professional interactions and joint exercises, sports events and social engagements, which would go a long way in enhancing cooperation and understanding between the two navies,” Tejeswar said.

Tejeswar also said the visit of INS Tarkash reiterates the strong bond and growing bilateral defence cooperation between India and Nigeria.

“It also reflects the commitment of the Indian Navy to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy in the face of growing global maritime security challenges, especially in the Gulf of Guinea,” Tejeswar added.