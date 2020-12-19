The Police in India on Saturday said that they had rescued on Friday night an 8-year-old boy who was abducted on Thursday.

According to the officials, four suspects were arrested over the child’s abduction.

The victim, Anubhav, they said, was the son of a businessman and was kidnapped from Dakshina Kannada’s Ujire.

The kidnappers had demanded for ransom before they were caught.

The Police said they traced the perpetrators based on their mobile phone calls and rescued the boy from Kolar’s Mallur taluk. (ANI/NAN)