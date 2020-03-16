Indian women Community under the aegis of Indian Women Association in Abuja, have said that the philanthropic gesture of the Dangote Group have assumed a global dimension with Indian women also as beneficiaries.

Briefing newsmen at the Association’s Award and Cultural Night, President of the Association, Mrs. Meeta Saxena, said: “Charity is not about pity, it is about love and Alhaji Aliko Dangote has continuously helped us in spreading this love.”

She said the Dangote Group is the major sponsor of this year’s event in Abuja. Mrs said Saxena said “Alhaji Aliko Dangote has always been there to support us in all our charity missions.”

According to her, the relationship between the Dangote Group and the Indian people is an old one as many Indians are currently in the employment of the conglomerate.

“Our message to Alhaji Aliko Dangote is to say we are highly grateful for graciously rendering your massive support towards our organization. This was not possible without your continuous support,” she said.

She said the Association is in partnership with many other Nigerian companies.

According to her, the Association, through the support of the Dangote Group, has been able to affect positively the lives of many vulnerable and poor persons.