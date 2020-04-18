India’s Federal Health Ministry, on Saturday, said the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 480 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 14,378.

“As on 8.00 a.m. (local time) today, 480 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,’’ the information released by the ministry said.

This is a jump of 28 deaths and an increase of 543 cases since Friday evening.

According to ministry officials, so far 1,992 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 11,906,’’ the information said.

Saturday marks the 25th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, which was announced on March 25, has been extended until May 3.

India’s Federal Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, has instructed all the medical superintendents of the hospitals in the Indian capital to take proper care of non-COVID patients just like the COVID-19 patients.

Vardhan said he was receiving complaints regarding denial of treatment to patients suffering from critical ailments other than COVID-19. (Xinhua/NAN)