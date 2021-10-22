Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday urged people not to be complacent in following the COVID-19 protocol, particularly wearing a face mask when outside their homes.
In his address to the nation, Modi said the country had overcome the pandemic to a large extent by administering over 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he considered a milestone.
Greeting people amid the incoming festive season, the prime minister said that everyone should continue to follow the COVID-19 protocol, including wearing face masks.
“Just like we put on footwear while going out of our houses, we also need to make a habit of wearing face-masks while stepping out of homes,” he said.
According to the prime minister, there is a sense of optimism and positivity in the country presently.
“With new start-up unicorns, real estate sector booming and the Indian companies getting record investments, there is a sense of positivity and optimism in the country now,” he said.
He called on Indians to buy made-in-India products in the festive season, when celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali next month. (Xinhua/NAN)
