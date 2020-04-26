Moses Akaigwe

Since the advent of the Coronavirus, government and private institutions, non-governmental organisations {NGOs}, and non-profit organisations, have been doing everything in their capacities, to lend support to the efforts of government in this “hour of need”.

The latest group to identify with this cause is the Shane Punjab Association of Nigeria, a non- profit, cultural and humanitarian organisation of like-minded individuals of the Indian Community in Nigeria, which on April 22, extended its gesture of support to its Nigerian brothers and sisters who toil every day to keep Lagos clean.

The association, ably represented by its president, Mr. Narinder Chugh, distributed food supplies to over 250 Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) workers at their Muri Okunola office on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Speaking on the occasion, on behalf of the Indian Community, Mr. Chugh lauded the commitment of LAWMA and its entire team for their contribution to the society.

He further termed them as “the real super heroes,” for their unrelenting services to mankind in these trying times.

He assured that the Indian Community would work closely with their Nigerian brothers and sisters and contribute in every possible way, as the common goal of all mankind is to stay together and overcome this deadly virus.