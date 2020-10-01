Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has expressed his readiness to, as his patriotic duty, use his technical expertise, to recover $10 billion in missing federal funds for the Buhari administration within 30 days if given the nod.

Maina is facing trial in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his alleged role in fraud and money laundering while in office.

In a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Aliyu Musa, Maina, said to be hospitalised and recovering from surgery, stated this in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary.

He said if recovered, the $10 billion could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the electricity tariff, which, according to the statement: ‘Will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.’

‘Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of Former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable property,’ the statement continued.

‘Maina is ready to start the recovery as soon as he has fully recovered from the surgery he just had last week”.The statement said.

The former Pensions boss said that he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, ‘fearing a situation where the recovered funds are relooted as experienced in the recent past.’